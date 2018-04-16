NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --There are plenty of co-working spaces throughout New York City, and now, people are also working at restaurants.
These restaurants usually don't serve lunch, so they've previously sat empty during the day.
Two separate companies are making use of restaurants, turning them into co-working aces with ample Wi-Fi and plenty of coffee.
Spacious is one company, which currently has 15 restaurants locations in New York City. KettleSpace has six locations.
Membership at each is significantly lower than at major co-working companies, in part because the real estate is already available and is just being used in a creative way.
It's a win for restaurant owners, as well, as they're now making revenue when they're usually dormant.
Both companies offer free trials. Visit Spacious.com and KettleSpace.com for more information.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts