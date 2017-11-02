BUSINESS

Tokyo company gives extra holiday for nonsmoking employees

EMBED </>More Videos

Company gives non-smoking employees more days off. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on November 2, 2017. (WPVI)

TOKYO --
A marketing company in Tokyo has opted for a novel perk for its employees: an extra week's holiday for those who are nonsmokers.

A spokesman for Piala, Hirotaka Matsushima, said Thursday that the company began offering the six days of vacation to all of its 120 staff members in September.

Matsushima, himself a nonsmoker, said the policy was proving popular.

He said the policy was installed as a benefit for nonsmokers to compensate for smoking breaks.

Smoking is still quite prevalent in Japan although most office workers must do their puffing in designated smoking rooms and outdoor areas. But most restaurants and bars still allow smoking, at least in some areas.

Piala, established in 2004, says it provides advertising and other marketing for direct marketers and other companies.

Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldsmokingemploymentvacation
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Gothamist, DNAinfo shut down operations after union vote
Starbucks releases a color-it-in-yourself holiday cup
Whole Foods hiring 6K new team members, 'on the spot job offers'
School bus strike looms on Long Island
More Business
Top Stories
Concrete barriers going up along NYC bike path after attack
4 NJ officers indicted in innocent man's beating after crash
ISIS losing on battlefield, but winning on the web
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Gothamist, DNAinfo shut down operations after union vote
Actress interrupts burglar at Manhattan home
Legionnaires' death reported at Westchester nursing home
Show More
New Jersey's first lady issued ticket in statewide crackdown
LI political ad includes 'MS-13's choice' for county executive
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in Walmart shooting
NJ residents receive anti-immigrant school board ads
Needle found in NJ trick-or-treater's Tootsie Roll
More News
Top Video
First look at Apple's iPhone X: Is it worth $999?
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
LI political ad includes 'MS-13's choice' for county executive
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video