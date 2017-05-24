PRODUCT RECALLS

Graco recalls 25,000 car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash

Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break. (Graco)

DETROIT --
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.

The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats with model numbers 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334. The seats were made on July 22, 2014 and have a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.

Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that agency tests discovered the webbing strength problem. Graco traced the problem to a single batch of webbing.

Graco says in documents that it will notify owners and dealers will provide a replacement harness free of charge. The recall is expected to start on July 17.

Click here for full details on the recall and click here for a look at other recent product recalls.

Related Topics:
businesscar seatsgraco recallu.s. & worldconsumer
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRODUCT RECALLS
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño potato chips
Several batches of EpiPens recalled due to defect
Xbox One battery chargers recalled due to burn hazard
680,000 baby rattles recalled due to choking hazard
More product recalls
BUSINESS
Mayor: NYC small businesses seeing less red tape, opening faster
McDonald's pulls ad that upset bereavement groups
NYC's Small Business Services helping businesses avoid fines
Escape boats will get you out of NYC during disaster...for a price
More Business
Top Stories
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse in Huntington
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Student fight ends with 4 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen
MUGSHOTS: 31 arrested in major heroin ring bust in NJ
Newburgh police searching for 'extremely dangerous' murder suspect
Tourist in coma, fighting for her life after Times Square crash
Boy, 7, killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table
Show More
Thick, black smoke billows from fire at Queens restaurant
12-year-old accused of terrorizing, attacking 80-year-old woman
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
Student burned after chemistry lab experiment explodes
Abandoned newborn found behind grocery store
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos