Here Are The 6 Newest Businesses To Open In The West Village

King Of Cutz Barbershop
117 Greenwich Ave. (between Jane St. & 12th St.)
King of Cutz BarberShop is a new barber shop that's been racking up positive Yelp reviews for its owner/stylist. It currently holds five stars out of 15 reviews on the site.
Yelper Evan B., who reviewed King of Cutz BarberShop on December 13th, wrote: "Awesome barbershop. I got a great haircut, the price was very reasonable, and it was overall a really pleasant experience."
And Yelper Alex D. noted: "The best barbershop in New York. I am glad Alex opened his own place. Everything from the haircuts to the environment is perfect."
King of Cutz BarberShop is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30am-8pm, and Sunday from 11am-6:30pm.
Simply Hooked
353 W 14th St. (between Hudson St. & 14th St.)
A fish burger at Simply Hooked. | Photo: lori L./Yelp
Simply Hooked is a spot to score fish and chips and more, located inside Gansevoort Market. With a menu inspired by the "culinary traditions of Ireland and the Basque region of France," this seafood purveyor prides itself on sustainability, offering only environmentally-friendly fish and reducing pollution by banning plastic straws and takeout containers.
MasterChef finalist Matthias Leuliette is behind the menu, which allows diners to choose their fish (pollock, mackerel, or dogfish) and coating (beer-batter tempura, dill-lime panko, or spicy Sri Lankan panko). Crab cakes, lobster rolls, and a "fish burger" are also on the menu.
Yelp users are excited about Simply Hooked, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on the site.
Sacha D. noted: "I was craving fish and chips and happened to be close to Gansevoort. Had to head in and get my fix here. Their fish is always perfectly crispy and oh so fresh."
Simply Hooked is open daily from 11:30am-7pm.
Big Boy Gourmet Deli & Grill
244 W 14th St. (between 7th Ave. & Avenue of the Americas)
Photo: Khiralla A. /Yelp
Big Boy Gourmet Deli & Grill is a deli and breakfast and brunch spot, offering a salad bar, juice bar, and more. Neighbors will find this deli fully equipped with all their favorite items, from an extensive bakery case to a full menu of burgers and sandwiches. There's also a large assortment of grocery items, including a big drink and snack selection.
Big Boy Gourmet Deli & Grill currently holds three stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Aleta P., who reviewed Big Boy Gourmet Deli & Grill on January 7th, wrote: "Big Boy went so far as to send their cook with my order when the Seamless delivery guy didn't show. The Valentine Kiss protein shake was very good, and so were the waffle fries."
Big Boy Gourmet Deli & Grill is open 24 hours a day.
Voula
9 Jones St. (between Hudson St. & 14th St.)
Photo: Simone L./Yelp
Voula offers traditional Greek dishes and shareable plates. On the menu, expect to find spaghetti with lobster, fresh tomatoes and feta; chopped beef seasoned with ouzo and herbs, accompanied by seasoned Greek fries; and oven-baked organic chicken with lemon potatoes.
There are also Greek spirits like ouzo and mastika available, as well as craft cocktails and beer.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp, Voula has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Chrys A., who reviewed Voula on January 30th, wrote: "If you are craving authentic Greek cuisine, made with the best ingredients and served in a super cozy environment, then go here! Cocktails on point. Servers super witty and kind."
Brian C. noted: "This is a very congenial place and a nice addition to the neighborhood. The front of the house and the owners are extremely cordial and welcoming."
Voula is open Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm-midnight, and Sunday from 5pm-11pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Shuraku
47 8th Ave. (between Jane St. & West 4th St.)
Grilled Washu beef. | Photo: Ken H./Yelp
Shuraku is a Japanese small-plates spot specializing in izakaya fare. It offers a yakitori omakase tasting menu that boasts farm-to-table or sea-to-table small dishes.
There's also an a la carte menu, where small plates include the tataki-seared washu beef, grilled scarlet prawns, and seared Hokkaido shrimp.
Shuraku's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 20 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Elyka A., who reviewed Shuraku on February 15th, wrote: "Got a last minute reservation here for Valentine's Day at the counter and it did not disappoint. The space is minimalist and small, but elegant."
Diane C. noted: "What do you get when you put a passionate, Michelin-trained Italian chef with a passion for Japanese food in an intimate, perfectly designed space? You get pure magic!"
Shuraku is open Thursday-Saturday from 5:30pm-10:30pm and Wednesday, and Sunday from 5:30pm-9:30pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Caudalie
823 Washington St. (between Gansevoort St. & Little W. 12th St.)
Photo: Caudalie/Yelp
Caudalie is a day spa, cosmetics shop, and cafe. Owned by the French skincare brand of the same name, this cosmetics boutique carries the full range of Caudalie products, from Radiance Serum to Moisturizing Sorbet Cream.
It also offers a variety of spa treatments, including anti-aging, brightening, or soothing facials and moisturizing body treatments. The space also features a small cafe, for unwinding before or after a treatment.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Caudalie has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Albert L. wrote: "I've shopped at a few of the Caudalie boutiques before, but this one is my favorite, because of the cafe! The atmosphere is chilled out and the people there are nice. I've made this one my go-to."
Caudalie is open Thursday and Friday from 11am-8pm and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 11am-7pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)