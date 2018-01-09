  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
BUSINESS

Jeff Bezos now richest person in history

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are five facts about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has become the richest person in history with a net worth of $105 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Bezos surpassed Microsoft founder Bill Gates to gain the title of richest person in history. He also passed Gates to become the richest person in the world in 2017: once in briefly in July and again in October.

A jump in Amazon stock on Monday helped Bezos gain the richest person in history title. Bezos is also the owner of the Washington Post and Blue Origin, a private space travel company.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessmoneyamazontechnologybill gatesmicrosoftfinance
BUSINESS
Disney's Coco inspires economic boom for Mexican guitar makers
Life Time ditches cable news in gyms
How to fight post-storm price gouging
Mike Tyson breaks ground on California marijuana ranch
More Business
Top Stories
Assemblywoman from Brooklyn accused of running fraud schemes
12-year-old girl dies from infection misdiagnosed as flu
Woman eats raw oysters, dies from flesh-eating bacteria
Police: Man stole stepdaughter's puppy, sold it for drugs
Ex-NYPD officer dubbed 'cannibal cop' pens horror novel
VIDEO: Injured firefighter's tearful greeting after hospital release
Man slashed on subway in SoHo at Spring Street station
Attempt to kill spider starts house fire
Show More
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2 people in NJ
NYC police union files suit over release of body camera footage
Toaster caused 7-alarm fire that injured 17 in Manhattan
Long Island woman gets 8 years in suffocation death of newborn baby
More News
Top Video
This NYC bakery offers you a taste of childhood with just one bite
VIDEO: Just how cold has it been in NY? Check out this ice!
Attempt to kill spider starts house fire
Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2 people in NJ
More Video