BUSINESS

Lawsuit accuses diet soft drink makers of misleading consumers

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawsuit was filed against makers of diet soft drinks.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A class action lawsuit is taking the soft drink industry to task for its use of the word "diet."

The suit was filed against the Pepsi-Cola company, Coca- Cola Company, and Doctor Pepper Snapple Group.

It accuses the soft drink makers of misleading consumers by advertising diet drinks that are sweetened with aspartame, which does not help in the body's ability to metabolize calories.

The lawsuit claims that consumers could mistakenly believe drinking diet soda will assist in weight loss or management.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesslawsuitsodadiet
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Mortgage mess for Superstorm Sandy victims
NYC mom creates 'Spiderbands' workout apparatus
7 On Your Side helps solve newspaper delivery debacle
Funeral directors furious over computer switch glitch
More Business
Top Stories
Teens mourned after hit and run as police search for driver
Brooklyn family says president never called them about military son's death
Yankees will try to wrap up ALCS, advance to World Series
Funeral for elderly man who died in Brooklyn home invasion
Murder trial to begin in 2015 killing of NYPD Detective Brian Moore
EXCLUSIVE: Family of man fatally struck and dragged for blocks speaks out
LI day care worker accused of hitting 1-year-old girl
Repairs to LIRR bridge in Westbury to disrupt service this weekend
Show More
10 men arrested in Bronx drug trafficking organization
Students taken off school bus moments before it bursts into flames
Water shoots out of fire hydrant after Long Island crash
3 charged in gruesome alleged LI dog fighting operation
Massive search underway for possible body on Long Island
More News
Top Video
Meet 'The Dogist,' Instagram's favorite dog photographer
Brooklyn family says president never called them about military son's death
Teens mourned after hit and run as police search for driver
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video