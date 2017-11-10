BUSINESS

Mattel stock soars on report of Hasbro takeover offer

Mattel is partnering with San Francisco startup ToyTalk, to create Hello Barbie, an Internet-connected version of the doll that has real conversations with kids. (KGO)

NEW YORK --
Shares of Mattel soared in after-hours trading Friday after a report that rival Hasbro made a takeover offer for Mattel.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter that it did not identify, said Hasbro approached Mattel recently about a deal. Both companies have had trouble selling their toys to today's kids, many of whom would rather play with a tablet. Mattel's toys include Barbie and Hot Wheels. Hasbro has My Little Pony and Monopoly.

A spokeswoman for Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based Hasbro said it does not comment on "rumors." Mattel, based in El Segundo, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Mattel Inc. rose $3.09, or 21 percent, to $17.71 in extended trading. Hasbro Inc. shares rose $2.55, or 2.8 percent, to $94.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessmattelstockswall streetNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Pizzeria owner says he doesn't have the dough to pay mural artist
Local diner accused of cashing in on kids
Mercury Paint creates Marathon Blue
Another 45 Kmart, 18 Sears stores closing
More Business
Top Stories
Driver allegedly hits kids, smashes into pregnant woman's home
Young girl dies after being hit by school bus
Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true
AccuWeather Alert: Here comes winter!
Video: 2 rats battle over French fry in NYC subway station
Man arrested in connection with missing teen's murder
Teen fatally run over by fleeing driver after minor collision
Woman attacked near White Plains train station
Show More
NYC chancellor addresses allegations against principal
Tearful meeting for pair forever linked by face transplant
Cemetery sued after remains found 'dripping' out of casket
6 stories of scaffolding collapse outside Queens school
DA investigating building at center of Eyewitness News report
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos