McDonald's pulls British ad that upset bereavement groups

An ad in the UK for McDonald's is being criticized by child bereavement groups.

LONDON --
McDonald's has pulled a British television ad that was accused of using child bereavement to sell fast food.

The ad shows a boy talking to his mother about his late father and wondering what they had in common. They go to a McDonald's where the boy orders a Filet-o-Fish and the mother says, "That was your dad's favorite too."

Bereavement charity Grief Encounter said it had received "countless calls" complaining about the ad and called it insensitive.

McDonald's said it had not meant to upset anyone, but "wanted to highlight the role McDonald's has played in our customers' everyday lives - both in good and difficult times."

McDonald's said Tuesday it was withdrawing the ad and would "review our creative process to ensure this situation never occurs again."
