ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for jeans from tiny Welsh company Hiut Denim

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle has set off a fashion frenzy over Hiut Denim jeans.

By
CARDIGAN, Wales --
The world is waiting to see her wedding dress at the upcoming royal wedding. But this week, the fashion world is buzzing about Meghan Markle's choice of blue jeans, and a small denim company is seeing a huge boost.

A tiny Welsh denim company has been swamped by orders from around the globe after the soon-to-be princess was captured wearing their jeans at a public event.

Hiut Denim makes just 150 pairs of jeans a week, all produced by hand, and only employs about 20 people.

After Markle was spotted in the denim, orders poured in and now there's a three-month waiting list for the jeans.

The Markle Sparkle is said to be transforming the town of Cardigan, too. It was once home to a mass-production jean factory that closed 10 years ago. With the new surge in demand, the company is hoping to hire on about 400 new employees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfashionjobsMeghan Markleroyal familyRoyal Weddingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL WEDDING
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Meghan and Harry choose carriage for wedding day
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Prince William to serve as Prince Harry's best man
More Royal Wedding
BUSINESS
Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7 billion deal
Small businesses begin to rethink drug testing policies
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119
More Business
Top Stories
NY AG Eric Schneiderman resigns after abuse allegations
Fashion and religion collide at this year's Met Gala
Driver arrested for DWI in Mamaroneck restaurant crash
7-Eleven customer's anti-immigrants rant leads to assault
Psychologist found dead in basement of Brooklyn home
Boy awakens after parents agree to donate organs
2 men imprisoned for rape have convictions overturned
Ken Jeong jumps off stage to help woman having seizure
Show More
Man dies after being dragged 50 feet in CT hit and run
Port Authority police head retires amid Limbaugh probe
Body found in car of missing New Jersey woman
President Trump to announce decision on Iran nuclear deal
NJ school: Everyone makes cheerleading squad or no one
More News