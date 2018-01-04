BUSINESS

Mike Tyson breaks ground on California marijuana ranch

EMBED </>More Videos

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

CALIFORNIA CITY, California --
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur.

TheBlast.com reports that Tyson and partners on Dec. 20 broke ground on a plot for a cannabis resort in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town that's about a 110-mile drive north of Los Angeles.

Partner Robert Hickman tells the website that the undeveloped lands are primed to be cultivated and that Tyson Ranch will be an oasis.

In a video of the event, California City Mayor Jennifer Wood thanks Tyson for his commitment to the community, saying the industry will provide medical marijuana to people in need, revenue, jobs and income for residents.

Calls and emails from The Associated Press to a Tyson representative and the mayor were not immediately returned Tuesday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessmike tysonmarijuanafarming
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
East Village Cheese Shop closes leaving smelly cheese behind
Papa John's founder out as CEO weeks after criticizing NFL
Hotel charges couple $350 for bad review
Meal service leaves Gramercy couple out thousands
More Business
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Monster nor'easter snowfall estimates upped
Intensifying Nor'easter dumping snow on NYC region
How the snowstorm is affecting mass transit, travel
2 men brave monster nor'easter in shorts
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Video: Here's how bad road conditions are on the LIE
Police charge owners after dog freezes to death
Photos: Snowstorm blasts the New York City region
What is 'bombogenesis'?
Show More
Man dies after stranger punches him, knocks him onto subway tracks
Missing Texas sisters found safe in Colorado
US to end policy that let legal pot flourish, AP sources say
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Snow falling in Long Branch, New Jersey
New York area gets ready for monster winter storm
This packaging has people freaking out in NYC
More Video