Muay Thai Studio 'Hit House' Now Open In Nolita

A new Muay Thai spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Hit House, the newcomer is located at 2 Spring St. (between Bowery & Elizabeth St) in Nolita.
This new workout gym bills itself as "Muay Thai in a boutique fitness studio," according to a statement from business owner Tyler Scott on its Yelp page.
The 50-minute long classes consist of "punches, kicks, knees and elbows" on heavy punching bags set to high-energy music. According to Scott, the classes help increase cardio while producing muscle tone.
The "exclusive bags" used in classes were developed with Century Martial Arts as an alternative to traditional boxing bags, which eliminate back swing and allows for a "softer, low-impact feel," he added.
Hit House has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Raquel H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 16th, said: "Showers and digital lockers. Thank you! I don't feel like I am in the '90s any more. I can carry a lighter load now and I do not have to worry about buying a lock beforehand."
Yelper Jiana D. added: "This is a great gym if you want to sweat and push yourself to your limits! Full body workout incorporated with technique--not to mention you get to kick the crap out of stuff!"
Hit House is now open at 2 Spring St., so stop in to try it for yourself.
