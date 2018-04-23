Nordstrom opens first-ever men's store in Manhattan

National upscale retailer Nordstrom is opening its first full-service Manhattan location in Midtown, and it has kicked things off with a new Nordstrom Men's Store. Located at 235 W. 57th St. (between Eighth Avenue and Broadway) near Columbus Circle, the men's emporium has three levels, a cocktail bar, and both popular and designer brands.
The full 320,000-square-foot store Nordstrom plans to open nearby, reports Fortune, as new tourist destination hub half a mile from the Manhattan locations of retail rivals. From casual wear to business suits, the standalone men's store offers tailoring, personal shoppers, mid-range and high-end brands like Levi's and Ferragamo, and a shoeshine stand and 24-hour delivery.
Nordstrom Men's Store also showcases several designers with shops by Calvin Klein, Balenciaga, Valentino, Dior and Christian Louboutin as well as limited-time exclusives from a number of brands, per a news release.
The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Cliff G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 17, said, "Store looks great and has a lot of interesting merchandise. Helpful, friendly staff. Does not feel at all like a shopping mall department store. It also doesn't feel exactly like a Nordstrom -- the merchandise selection is targeted to the higher incomes. There are New Balance sneakers and Levi jeans (with an in-house, open-air tailor shop), so ordinary folk can still find some things to buy."
Yelper Scott R. added, "Time to add a new destination for your next trip to New York -- what a fun and visual shopping experience. A unique space to wander and get lost in fresh ideas and exceptional service."
Head on over to check it out: Nordstrom Men's Store is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
