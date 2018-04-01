  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
BUSINESS

Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores hit with data breach

People walk on a sidewalk along the entrance to Lord & Taylor department store at Garden State Plaza, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK --
A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores.

The chains' parent company, Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.

New York-based security firm Gemini Advisory LLC says that a hacking group called JokerStash announced last week that it had put up for sale more than 5 million stolen credit and debit cards, and that the compromised records came from Saks and Lord & Taylor customers.

Hudson's Bay hasn't said how many stores or customers were affected. The company says customers won't be liable for fraudulent charges. It plans to offer free identity protection services.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessshoppingdata breachlord & taylorsaks fifth avenueNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Coffee companies ordered to provide cancer warnings on beverages
7 on Your Side: Dealership debacle leaves woman out cash
WABC-TV names Debra O'Connell as new president and general manager
Walmart to remove Cosmo magazine from checkout aisle
More Business
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow on the way
Chinese space station set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere
2 NYPD officers help deliver Easter baby on Upper East Side
Pope calls for peace as Christians around the world celebrate Easter
NYPD: Suspect dies in custody after attacking postal worker
Trump tweets 'NO MORE' on deal for 'Dreamer' immigrants
Woman killed, driver charged after pickup truck crashes into van
Police investigate bias incident involving election in Newark
Show More
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
11-foot-long alligator found in swimming pool
Police in New Jersey crack down on distracted driving
Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii
NYPD impersonators shoot man during Queens carjacking
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 New York International Auto Show
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
More Photos