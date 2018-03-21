BUSINESS

San Francisco becomes first major U.S. city to ban fur sales

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco is now the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of new fur products. The Board of Supervisors Tuesday passed an ordinance that will go into effect Jan. 1. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
San Francisco is now the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of new fur products. The Board of Supervisors Tuesday passed an ordinance that will go into effect Jan. 1.

It doesn't apply to second-hand items, or sheep or lambskin.

Supervisor Katy Tang says the cruelty animals endure for the purposes of becoming clothing and accessories is not consistent with the values of the city.
Berkeley and West Hollywood have similar bans.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessclothingbananimalsanimal newsretailshoppingpoliticsfashionu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
SPONSORED: Vote Your Favorite Entrepreneurs into the New, Alley Incubator
Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Radio giant iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy
More Business
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning
Snow Stream: Live coverage of the nor'easter
Enough already! 4th nor'easter in 3 weeks wallops NY area
Nor'easter impact on mass transit, travel
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Austin bombing suspect identified; Police say he blew himself up
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Arrest 1 month after father of 3 found with fractured skull
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Show More
Parents want school officials 'held responsible' after daughter kills herself
Dad sues Boy Scouts after disabled son's merit badges revoked
Writing on dollar found in Wisconsin casts new light on 1999 disappearance of girl
More News
Top Video
You've never seen a guy who likes brunch more than this Brooklyn-native.
Nor'easter impact on mass transit, travel
Correction officers speak out about recent Rikers attacks
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video