School bus strike looms on Long Island

A school bus strike is looming on Long Island and could impact in several districts as early as Tuesday afternoon.Freeport, Baldwin, Hicksville and Rockville Centre school districts in Nassau County have all posted notices about a potential strike by Baumann Bus Company workers.Several private schools including Kellenberg, Sacred Heart and Chaminade could also be affected.The Ronkonkoma-based company is negotiating with a transport workers union.The districts say they are working on options if the strike happens.