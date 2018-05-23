Skin, hair and makeup: Check out the 4 newest cosmetics and beauty supply spots in NYC

Deciem
177 Court St., Brooklyn
Photo: Katey g./Yelp
Deciem is a cosmetics and beauty supply store offering lotions, makeup, hydrators, mists, serums, oils and more. The Toronto-based company has three other locations in NYC, one in Miami and 20 more around the world.
The store houses brands that fall under the parent company's umbrella like The Ordinary with skin care products containing retinol, Vitamin C and glycolic acid; Stemm, a brand focused on hair and scalp health; and Ab Crew, offering body care and grooming products for men.
Deciem currently holds four stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating positive feedback.
"My skin has changed for the better using this brand and I can't recommend their products enough," Yelper Michelle W. said. "It is insanely affordable and I really appreciate that it's vegan. So far so good. Thank you, Deciem."
Michelle C. noted, "I was pleasantly surprised to find that a new Deciem opened in Brooklyn. The store is tidy and clean, and the salespeople are friendly and knowledgeable."
Deciem is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Kiko Milano
1515 Seventh Ave., Midtown
Photo: rachel s./Yelp
Italian cosmetics brand Kiko Milano, with locations in New York, Florida and several European countries, has opened its newest store. On its website, the company says its primary objective is "to allow all women to treat themselves to the most innovative cosmetics without having to sacrifice their budget."
Look for a wide range of cosmetics from primer and concealer to eyeshadow and lip gloss as well as limited-edition items; skin care products such as exfoliators, beauty masks and anti-aging creams; and accessories like nail art, makeup brushes and natural cleansing sponges.
With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Kiko Milano seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Rachel S. wrote, "So glad that Kiko Milano finally opened a store in Midtown. I love shopping here and usually find something new and unique. Their cosmetics are their own brand and more reasonably priced than most competitors, and the salespeople are usually helpful."
Rayna T. added, "I had a stellar customer experience, which speaks volumes because the store is always busy since it is in the heart of Midtown."
Kiko Milano is open from 9 a.m.-midnight daily.
Hourglass Cosmetics
42 Crosby St., SoHo
Photo: hourglass cosmetics/Yelp
Known for its mostly vegan and cruelty-free products, the high-end Hourglass Cosmetics shop in SoHo is the company's second free-standing store in the U.S., reports Women's Wear Daily, with the first in Venice, Calif. The brand also can be found at more than 500 department and cosmetics stores worldwide.
Vegan products include the retouching fluid, translucent setting powder, lipstick, eyebrow volumizing fiber gel, bronzer, highlighting palette and more. The store also offers a keratin eyelash lift.
Hourglass Cosmetics has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating out of three reviews.
Yelper Julia W. noted, "The staff was super friendly and welcoming and Yoli did a great job on my lashes. She was extremely attentive and professional."
"I was looked after by Tanya and she did such a fantastic job, Yelper Claire S. wrote. "She really listened to what I was looking for, but also helped me with new techniques. I couldn't recommend Tanya and Hourglass enough, I had such a lovely afternoon here."
Hourglass Cosmetics SoHo is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Kosette Beauty Market
35 W. 32nd St., Midtown
Photo: paul p./Yelp
Check out Kosette Beauty Market for scented soaps, cleansing masks, gel nail stickers and more.
The establishment boasts a "buy three, get one free" deal on its website. The store also features a book section and several Korean beauty products.
With a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, Kosette Beauty Market is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Zoe H. noted, "Great customer service. One reason I love shopping at Korean beauty stores is that they give samples."
Yelper Tara S., who reviewed Kosette Beauty Market on April 26, wrote, "Loved this store. Seriously. It's dangerous. So many face masks and so many products. The store associates were friendly and not pushy at all."
Kosette Beauty Market is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)