BUSINESS

Small business owners insist New York City 'Clear Curb' program is killing them

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reports from Lower Manhattan.

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Some New York City Council members want to curb a program that limits deliveries during rush hours, because they say it's killing local businesses.

A group held a rally on the steps of City Hall Wednesday.

The "Clear Curbs" initiative was designed to ease congestion in the city, according to the mayor's office, but the protesters claim it is nothing but a business killer.

"Clear Curb" means deliveries cannot happen in front of businesses during the three-hour periods of the AM and evening rush.

One business owner calls the street in front of his place a "war zone."

The pilot program started in March. Now, two months in, small business owners complain they have suffered a 20 percent hit.

They say customers who have been ticketed or towed are staying away, and word about the tickets has spread quickly.

Additionally frustrating, they say, is "super aggressive" enforcement. Business owners insist Clear Curbs may force them to close up shop entirely, and they want it ended.

The experimental program first started in Brooklyn and then expanded to Queens before being added in Manhattan.

There is no comment yet from the mayor's office.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinesssmall businessdelivery servicepoliticstrafficparkingNew York CityQueensBrooklynManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for tiny company's jeans
Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7 billion deal
Small businesses begin to rethink drug testing policies
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
More Business
Top Stories
Crocodile bites off woman's arm days before her wedding
Dish may owe you $1,200 for violating Do Not Call list
Wild Pennsylvania high school brawl caught on video
Road rage victim: 'You have to watch who you beep at'
Whistleblower: NYCHA ignored warnings ahead of heating outages
Mother accused of trying to squeeze baby to death
Woman claims she threw premature baby in trash
VIDEO: Attempted kidnapping of Brooklyn toddler
Show More
Pompeo returning from NKorea with 3 detained Americans
Cardi B speaks out after alleged assault of fan
Fmr. FDNY union president arrested for DWI after crash
'Spiritual healer' arrested for alleged sex abuse, abortion
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
More News