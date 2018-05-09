NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Some New York City Council members want to curb a program that limits deliveries during rush hours, because they say it's killing local businesses.
A group held a rally on the steps of City Hall Wednesday.
The "Clear Curbs" initiative was designed to ease congestion in the city, according to the mayor's office, but the protesters claim it is nothing but a business killer.
"Clear Curb" means deliveries cannot happen in front of businesses during the three-hour periods of the AM and evening rush.
One business owner calls the street in front of his place a "war zone."
The pilot program started in March. Now, two months in, small business owners complain they have suffered a 20 percent hit.
They say customers who have been ticketed or towed are staying away, and word about the tickets has spread quickly.
Additionally frustrating, they say, is "super aggressive" enforcement. Business owners insist Clear Curbs may force them to close up shop entirely, and they want it ended.
The experimental program first started in Brooklyn and then expanded to Queens before being added in Manhattan.
There is no comment yet from the mayor's office.
