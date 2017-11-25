BUSINESS

Small Business Saturday looks to give local stores a boost

Local stores hope to get a boost on Small Business Saturday.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Shoppers will support millions of small retailers across the country on Small Business Saturday.

Local stores, including many traditional mom-and-pop specialty shops, are hoping to get a boost from shoppers' connection to the community.

Many believe the day is less about big profits. and more about discovering unique gifts, meeting your neighbors, and feeling good about every dollar you spend.

One store manager in Brooklyn says they'll also be running specials for the day to try to get more people to shop local.

"We are giving away free prizes every hour on the half-hour from some of our local vendors," said Ann Cantrell of Blue Ribbon General Store.

You can take part in Small Business Saturday simply by visiting your local coffee shop, using your local accountant, or even ordering pizza from a local, independent restaurant.
