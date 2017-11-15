DRESS CODE

White Plains Banana Republic employee told to change braids files lawsuit

A Banana Republic employee told to change her hairstyle has filed a lawsuit.

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) --
A former Banana Republic employee who was told to change her hairstyle is now suing the company for $1 million for racial discrimination.

Destiny Tompkins was working in the Westchester Mall when her store manager said her braids were "too urban" and "unkempt."

The 19-year-old says she was told she would not be scheduled for more shifts if she didn't take out her braids.

The lawsuit accuses her managers of wanting Tompkins to quote "look more Caucasian."

Tompkins took her case to social media after the incident, which happened at a White Plains store where she had worked for about a month.

The store manager was later fired.

(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
