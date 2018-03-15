EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3217843" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toys R Us to close US stores: jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 14, 2018

Toys "R" Us, which will liquidate its stores, traces its origins back 70 years to a single baby furniture store. Here's a look at Toys "R" Us through the years:-1948: Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus opens Children's Bargain Town, a baby furniture store, in Washington, D.C.-1957: First Toys "R" Us store is opened.-1965: Geoffrey the giraffe becomes the company's mascot. He appears in his first TV ad in 1973. The company sells stuffed animals, Lego sets and figurines in Geoffrey's likeness.-1978: Toys "R" Us becomes a public company.-1983: Kids "R" Us opens, selling children's clothing. It had a 20-year run before all 146 stores were closed in 2003.-1996: Babies "R" Us is born, selling diapers, cribs and car seats. There were more than 200 Babies "R" Us stores as of last year.-1998: The ToysRUs.com website is launched.-2005: The company is bought by three private equity firms and taken private.-2007: Toys "R" Us buys well-known New York toy store FAO Schwarz. It closes the store in 2015 and sells the brand a year later.-2015: Toys "R" Us closes its flagship store in New York's Times Square, which had a 60-foot Ferris wheel, after 14 years.-2017: Toys "R" Us files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.------