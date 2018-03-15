TOYS R US

From Geoffrey to Kids "R" Us: Toys "R" Us through the years

A woman walks in a parking lot of a Toys R Us store, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK --
Toys "R" Us, which will liquidate its stores, traces its origins back 70 years to a single baby furniture store. Here's a look at Toys "R" Us through the years:

-1948: Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus opens Children's Bargain Town, a baby furniture store, in Washington, D.C.

-1957: First Toys "R" Us store is opened.

Toys 'R' Us to close all US stores
Toys "R" Us is headed toward shuttering its U.S. operations, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 employees while spelling the end for a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.


-1965: Geoffrey the giraffe becomes the company's mascot. He appears in his first TV ad in 1973. The company sells stuffed animals, Lego sets and figurines in Geoffrey's likeness.

-1978: Toys "R" Us becomes a public company.

-1983: Kids "R" Us opens, selling children's clothing. It had a 20-year run before all 146 stores were closed in 2003.
-1996: Babies "R" Us is born, selling diapers, cribs and car seats. There were more than 200 Babies "R" Us stores as of last year.

-1998: The ToysRUs.com website is launched.

-2005: The company is bought by three private equity firms and taken private.

-2007: Toys "R" Us buys well-known New York toy store FAO Schwarz. It closes the store in 2015 and sells the brand a year later.

-2015: Toys "R" Us closes its flagship store in New York's Times Square, which had a 60-foot Ferris wheel, after 14 years.

-2017: Toys "R" Us files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

