Toys 'R' Us set to begin massive liquidation sale

NEW YORK --Toys "R" Us is about to begins a massive sale at most of its stores as it prepares to close its doors for good.
The retailer will slash prices on everything in the store including toys, baby gear, and even diapers.
The sales were expected to start Thursday but were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, according to a company spokesperson. They are likely to start Friday.
But there won't be discounts on your discount: coupons will not be honored.
However, if you have a gift card, those will be honored, but only until April 20.
Toys 'R' Us hopes these steep discounts will help them clear the shelves by May.
Experts say consumers should still compare prices to make sure they are getting the best deal.
