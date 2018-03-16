BUSINESS

Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store over potential labeling violations

EMBED </>More Videos

Something was amiss with products late-night host Jimmy Kimmel purchased from TrumpStore.com. (Jimmy Kimmel Live/Jackhole Productions)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
Jimmy Kimmel is taking issue with the Trump-branded merchandise he bought from the official Trump Organization store.

The comedian and late-night host unboxed his haul on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday night, noting that despite the president's pro-business policy and "America first" rhetoric, the majority of the items he bought were manufactured outside of the United States.

A golf hat, golf club cover, duffel bag, shoe bag, blanket and collector's medallion were all listed as being made in China, while a mug Kimmel ordered was made in Thailand and a bib was manufactured in Peru. The golf club cover, while made in China, was decorated in the United States.



But what really drew Kimmel's ire were two other items: a gold bar coin bank and a pet bandana, neither of which specified their country of origin, potentially violating federal labeling requirements.

Per U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines, "goods that are imported into the U. S. are required to have a country of origin marking."

"The marking must be legible and permanent enough for the ultimate purchaser to be made aware of the goods origin," the guidelines also state.

While it's possible that the bank and bandana were manufactured in the United States, they would likely still be labeled and promoted as such. The Trump Store website identifies various items (mainly apparel) as being made in the United States, although it does not specify a country of origin for the items Kimmel purchased or many of the other items not bearing the "Made in the USA" logo.

Businesses who are not in compliance with labeling guidelines can be subjected to penalties or court action, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

"Trump's whole platform is about supporting American companies, but his company isn't even supporting America?" Kimmel said. "I'm sure Eric and Don Jr. didn't know about this, I'm sure this was a simple oversight. I'll just file an official complaint and let them sort it all out."

The bit then spilled over onto Twitter, where the Trump Store's official account thank Kimmel for the publicity and took a shot at his comedy.


"You are most welcome and, may I say, the Chinese do a BEAUTIFUL job making your products!" Kimmel responded.



The Trump Store website is run by the Trump Organization and is not directly affiliated with the Trump campaign, which operates its own online store.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessjimmy kimmeldonald trump jrshoppingretailABCtelevisionchinau.s. & world
BUSINESS
Radio giant iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy
Toys 'R' Us demise means 30,000 jobs, black hole for toy makers
Snuggie creators to pay customers $7.2 million for false advertising
Timeline of decline: Toys "R" Us through the years
More Business
Top Stories
LIRR service resumes after fire caused service suspensions
Horrifying video shows passengers flung from ski lift
Longtime Congresswoman from New York dies after fall
2 FDNY members among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Father pulls pocketknife to make point at school safety meeting
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Expert: Simple device could've prevented NYC helicopter crash
Pot for pets? NY bill pushes to legalize marijuana for animals
Show More
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing teen
Students, parents furious at sudden LI school closure
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
'Pistol class' teaches kids how to use guns
CrimeStoppers: Man wanted in 9-home Brooklyn burglary spree
More News
Top Video
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video