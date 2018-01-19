Cab driver stabbed, vehicle stolen in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a cab driver in the neck and then stole his cab in the Bronx.
It happened Wednesday, as the 67-year-old cabbie was dropping off the suspect in Mott Haven.
The injured driver fell out of the cab and that's when his attacker jumped into the driver's seat and drove away.
The cabbie survived and is recovering in the hospital.
If you recognize the suspect, call the police.
