  • LIVE VIDEO Senate debates short-term spending bill

Cab driver stabbed, vehicle stolen in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on a suspect who stabbed a cab driver and stole his vehicle.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a cab driver in the neck and then stole his cab in the Bronx.

It happened Wednesday, as the 67-year-old cabbie was dropping off the suspect in Mott Haven.

The injured driver fell out of the cab and that's when his attacker jumped into the driver's seat and drove away.

The cabbie survived and is recovering in the hospital.

If you recognize the suspect, call the police.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimestabbingauto theftMott HavenBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Congestion pricing could be coming to NYC
5-foot tapeworm 'wiggles' out of sushi lover before ER visit
Amazon hikes Prime membership price
Prince William shows off shaved head
Horrific new details about 13 'shackled siblings'
Report: Vegas shooter researched other targets, SWAT tactics
Teen fatally shot during altercation inside courthouse
Wells Fargo customers' accounts drained by double charges
Show More
Delta to crack down on service, emotional support animals
TV crew attempts to pass fake bomb through airport security
Government shutdown: What it means for you
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino pleads guilty in tax case
Gold medalist to ex-doc: I won't live as a victim any longer
More News
Top Video
Gold medalist to ex-doc: I won't live as a victim any longer
EXCLUSIVE: Business owners say film crews have been bullying them
Eyewitness News Update
5-foot tapeworm 'wiggles' out of sushi lover before ER visit
More Video