Cache of weapons discovered in Flushing basement

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
The NYPD recovered more than a dozen guns, ammunition, knives and other supplies from a home in Queens; early Sunday morning.

Police came to the house on Mulberry Avenue in Flushing just before 4:30 a.m. about the possibility of shots fired. The defendant had called, saying there was an armed assailant in his home.

Officers arrived to find a a basement apartment with a cache of weapons. They found the defendant hiding in the bathroom, armed with multiple guns, laughing sweating, and apparently having taken pills. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.



Neither neighbors nor family members living above the basement said they had heard any shots overnight.

Police remained at the property into the evening searching the home, two vehicles and a locked safe.

The man's brother, who according to neighbors lives in the unit above the basement with the two men's mother, said that his brother was a gun fanatic who wanted to join the military, but couldn't because of a health condition.

He added that his brother had kids, was going through a divorce and had been splitting his time between New York and Florida.

He said he had no idea about his brother's collection of guns.

A neighbor who has lived next door to the family for decades said she watched the owner of the guns grow up.

The woman who asked to go by Joan said the gun owner had always been pleasant and helpful, adding that he had recently helped her with her car.

"I see him every day. He is wonderful," Joan said. "I'm really shocked."

Police on the scene were tight-lipped about the incident and the investigation and have not said whether the owner of the guns will face any charges.

Charges are currently pending.

