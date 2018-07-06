A teacher from Nassau County is accused of sexual abuse while working as a camp counselor in the Adirondacks.Dylan Stolz, 51, is charged with five counts of first-degree sexual abuse.He was arrested in Warren County, where he has been a counselor at Brant Lake Camp for more than three decades.He is also a fourth grade teacher in the Hewlett-Woodmere School District.He was arraigned and is being held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 secure bond.Authorities believe there may be additional victims, and anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (518)-745-1035.----------