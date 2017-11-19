  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Car crashes into medical building, flips over following police chase in New Jersey

Joe Torres has the latest developments on a deadly police pursuit in New Jersey.

SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A medical practice that focuses on advanced pain care in Springfield, New Jersey became a fiery crime scene on Sunday night when a car flipped and smashed into the front of the building. Flames reportedly erupted, but were extinguished before spreading into the rest of the building. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon on Route 124 in Springfield, New Jersey, which is right off Route 78. Even though it is not their jurisdiction, officials say Union Police were in pursuit of the driver and crossed into Springfield. Somehow the driver ended up crashing into the doctor's office.

"It's sad - holidays. Somebody lost a life. Could have been a lot worse with other people hurt. Luckily no one else hurt," says SanDee Czepurko.

As investigators try to determine why Union Police wanted to apprehend the driver and why they were engaged in a police chase, members of the Elks Lodge across the street tell Eyewitness News that the medical building has been struck before - in fact, this is a third time a car has went into the building.

"When they come off the highway, they lose it," says Elks Lodge Member Robert Dobler.
