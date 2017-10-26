CARBON MONOXIDE

Carbon monoxide incident in Jersey City injures 13 people

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Thirteen people, including one Jersey City firefighter, suffered exposure to carbon monoxide at a Jersey City apartment building on Thursday.

The incident happened at a 16-family residential building at 168 Harrison Avenue.

Authorities say a call came in at 10:31 a.m. reporting people feeling ill at the apartment building.

The building tested positive for carbon monoxide, and crews immediately began searching for victims.

Thirteen people needed treatment. Four received treatment at the scene, but the rest went to the hospital.

Three of those individuals were listed in critical condition.

A building representative, PSE&G and fire department officials were on the scene investigating.

Officials said it appeared a malfunctioning boiler may have caused the exposure.
