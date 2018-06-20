CARBON MONOXIDE

Workers sickened by carbon monoxide poisoning at JoJo restaurant on Upper East Side

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened on the Upper East Side Tuesday night.

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Five workers at an Upper East Side restaurant were sickened by a carbon monoxide leak that forced the evacuation of the building.

An oil burner malfunctioned in the basement of Jojo restaurant on E 64th Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, about 30 minutes after closing time.

The workers began feeling sick and were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell with minor injuries.

Firefighters discovered the oil burner was not working properly. It was giving off high levels of carbon monoxide throughout the basement, about 400 parts per million.

Firefighters shut off the boiler, and the levels dropped. The high levels of carbon monoxide did not leave the basement.

The entire building, including residents who live above the French eatery, was evacuated for about two hours. Residents returned to their homes at around 1 a.m.

Jojo is run by Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, his first solo restaurant. It is named after the chef's childhood nickname.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carbon monoxiderestaurantUpper East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARBON MONOXIDE
2 dead in NJ garage from apparent carbon monoxide
Manhole explosions lead to building evacuation in NYC
3 SoHo buildings evacuated due to carbon monoxide after transformer fire
9, including young girl, sickened in carbon monoxide incident
More carbon monoxide
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News