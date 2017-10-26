Carbon monoxide scare in Jersey City; 11 taken to hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro reports on breaking news in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Eleven people, including one Jersey City firefighter, have been taken to the hospital for treatment of the exposure to carbon monoxide.

The Jersey City Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management, as well as the Jersey City Medical Center EMS, has evacuated the 16-family residential building at 168 Harrison Avenue.

Three of those individuals taken to Jersey City Medical Center are considered in critical condition.

The building representative and PSE&G are on the scene investigating with the Fire Department and initial indications are that a malfunctioning boiler may have caused the exposure.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carbon monoxideJersey CityNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Joe Girardi out as manager of the Yankees after 10 seasons
MUGSHOTS: 2 NYC buildings inspectors, 12 others arrested
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Sunday soaker
Statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside museum vandalized
Police hunt for men who tied up boy by his neck during home invasion
Kellogg apologizes for Corn Pops boxes after racism complaint
Hepatitis A exposure at Port Chester restaurant
VIDEO: Mom attacked while holding baby; teen charged
Show More
Judge allows parents to force-feed anorexic daughter
Gunman sought after man fatally shot at Brooklyn bus stop
Long-secret files on the JFK assassination set to be released
New airport screenings to start for all US-bound passengers
Search on for men who spray painted swastika on synagogue
More News
Top Video
Tour the oldest pet cemetery where even celebrities have buried their pets
Search on for men who spray painted swastika on synagogue
Enjoy island vibes without leaving New York City
2 charged after SUV slams into house in alleged road rage incident
More Video