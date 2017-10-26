Carbon monoxide scare in Jersey City; 11 taken to hospital

Eleven people, including one Jersey City firefighter, have been taken to the hospital for treatment of the exposure to carbon monoxide.The Jersey City Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management, as well as the Jersey City Medical Center EMS, has evacuated the 16-family residential building at 168 Harrison Avenue.Three of those individuals taken to Jersey City Medical Center are considered in critical condition.The building representative and PSE&G are on the scene investigating with the Fire Department and initial indications are that a malfunctioning boiler may have caused the exposure.