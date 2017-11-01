One day after the deadliest terror attack in New York City since 9/11, Archbishop of New York Timothy Cardinal Dolan consoled and comforted the victims recovering at Bellevue Hospital.Dolan reassured them of his love and passed on the thoughts and prayers of all New Yorkers."I just told them that I loved them and that the whole city of New York is embracing them with their love and prayers, and we are on knees for them and with them," he said. "Not only is their physical pain bad enough, but the thought they are by themselves and away from home."He noted several of the injured are from Argentina and Belgium, adding, "This city has made them feel at home."