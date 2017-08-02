CAREERS

Amazon to hire thousands at New Jersey locations

(Shutterstock)

SEATTLE, Washington --
Amazon has some job openings. Lots of them.

The company said that it's looking to fill more than 50,000 positions across the U.S. The announcement comes at a time when the labor market is growing tight with back-to-school and holiday shopping around the corner. Others will be competing for many of those potential hires.

Amazon.com Inc. will open the doors to job seekers on Wednesday Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. until noon local time, at 10 shipping sites, including the Robbinsville, New Jersey fulfillment center. The majority of jobs will be full-time. More than 10,000 part-time jobs will also be available at sorting centers, along with some supporting and managerial positions.

The Robbinsville Amazon Fulfillment Center is located at: 50 New Canton Way, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.

Amazon said in January that it wanted to hire 100,000 full-time workers over the next 18 months. Since then, it's steadily announced jobs, including plans to add 900 workers in Boston and 1,600 in Michigan.

Interested candidates who aren't able to attend the event or are interested in opportunities at locations not hosting Amazon Jobs Day events may also apply online at www.amazon.com/JobsDay.

While the nation's unemployment rate is 4.4 percent, near a 16-year low, the average hourly pay rose just 2.5 percent in the past year. The last time unemployment was this low, wages were rising at roughly a 4 percent rate.

Wages hikes have been slow in coming, however, something that is being watch closely by U.S. monetary policy makers.

Amazon said its jobs offer 'highly-competitive' pay, along with health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock. Other benefits include up to 20 weeks of paid leave and programs such as Ramp Back, which give new mothers more control over the pace at which they return to work.

Amazon's growth has been phenomenal, with sales almost doubling in a three-year span, and now it is seeking to grow outside of its core. It recently announced a $13.7 billion deal to buy organic grocer Whole Foods. It added Sears' Kenmore products to its website and it's rolling out its own ready-to-eat meal packages, competing with companies like Blue Apron.

Related Topics:
careersnew jersey newsamazonemploymentjobs
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
Amazon Jobs Day being held in NJ on Wednesday
Teen crashes stolen car outside police station in Newark, cops say
Woman, 94, serving smiles for 44 years at McDonald's
Long Island company making military equipment hires vets for the jobs
More Careers
Top Stories
Search for driver after woman left lying on the street
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Basketball court to be renamed in honor of Notorious B.I.G.
Man dies days after package explodes in Queens
Woman struck, killed in Seaford accident
Wednesday marks 1 year since Karina Vetrano murder
Why popular glitter iPhone cases are being recalled
Man stabbed to death on Midtown street
Show More
Missing girl found after being separated from family on subway
Police and community come together for 'National Night Out'
Uptick in Sparta car thefts could be part of larger criminal ring, police say
Elementary school teacher includes students in wedding
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos