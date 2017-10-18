FDNY graduates diverse class of probationary firefighters

The FDNY's latest probationary class of firefighters graduated Wednesday at a ceremony held at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.There are 279 probationary firefighters in the class, all trained for 18 weeks. The class is incredibly diverse, with more than 50 percent identifying as people of color.There are also four women in this class, bringing the total number of female firefighters to 68. That's the highest number of female member in the department's history.There are also 35 veterans, representing all the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.One of the newest fire fighters is a 24-year-old whose father worked at Engine 16. Tyler Hickey is following in his dad Stephen's footsteps.When Tyler was just 15 months old, the New York Daily News published a photo of him following a procession of firefighters at a memorial service. Stephen Hickey retired in 2005.Another probie, John Palombo, is also following in his father's footsteps. He is the son of Frank Palombo, a firefighter who made the supreme sacrifice on September 11.