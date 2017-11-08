Highest-paying jobs you can land without a degree

A four-year college degree can help in any future earning potential in the workforce. But there are plenty of high-paying positions that don't require you to take up the courses and debt of a Bachelor's degree.
Here are the five highest-paying jobs that don't require a four-year degree.
Air-traffic controller
Median wage: Nearly $123,000
No work experience required
Just an Associate's degree needed
Nuclear-power-reactor operator
Median wage: $88,560
Learn on the job
Just a high school diploma needed
No work experience required
Transportation, storage, and distribution manager
Median annual wage: $86,630
Five or more years of experience needed
More than 27,000 positions open by 2024
First-line supervisor of police and detectives
Median annual wage: $82,090
Less than five years' experience needed
High school diploma required
Elevator installer and repairer
Median annual wage: $80,870
No work experience required
Nearly 6,000 open jobs by 2024
Other jobs making the list: Commercial pilots, dental hygienists, funeral service directors, and postmasters and mail superintendents.
Source: Clark.com
