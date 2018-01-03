Caught on camera: Thief steals monstrance, chalice from West Side church

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened Tuesday at St. Francis Church on West 31st Street in Manhattan.

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) --
The NYPD is looking for a man accused of an unholy act that was caught on camera.

You can see the suspect take a chalice and a song book right from the altar!

It happened Tuesday at St. Francis Church on West 31st Street in Manhattan.

The suspect also swiped a monstrance, which was found on a train.

"The worker from the MTA called me this morning to make sure that I was going to get it, that it wasn't going to end up in somebody else's hands," said Father Andrew Reitz, St. Francis Church.

The stolen chalice and the song book are worth around $5,000.

Police say, the suspect got away via the N-train at the 34th Street Station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
churchtheftcaught on cameraWest SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm, blizzard warnings issued
Winter storm 2018: What's closed, canceled in the Tri-State
New York area braces for blast from winter storm
Man dies after stranger punches him, knocks him onto subway tracks
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fire breaks out on Clintons' Chappaqua property
Missing Texas sisters found safe in Colorado
Hero soldier dies saving lives in Bronx fire
Teen facing charges after man killed on way to pick up daughter
Show More
Rat boards flight, forcing everyone off the plane
Judge won't dismiss murder indictment in Sarah Stern case
Police officer turns in his brother for deadly hit-and-run
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
New York area braces for blast from winter storm
This packaging has people freaking out in NYC
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
More Video