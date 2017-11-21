SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

CBS News fires Charlie Rose following sexual misconduct allegations

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.

Rose has been one of three hosts of "CBS This Morning" since 2012 and is also a contributor to "60 Minutes." PBS and Bloomberg also suspended airings of Rose's nightly interview show after the Washington Post published an article Monday about women who said he groped them and walked around naked in front of them.

CBS News President David Rhodes said there is nothing more important than assuring a safe, professional workplace. CBS had already suspended him.

Rose's co-hosts on the morning show, Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell, were sharply critical of their colleague on Tuesday. King said the allegations did not fit the Rose she knew, but that "I'm clearly on the side of the women who have been very hurt and damaged by this."

The media company posted this statement on its Twitter account:


Rose's morning show co-hosts on CBS were shaken by the sexual misconduct allegations against him, but said they support the women who have come forward to tell their stories.

"CBS This Morning" was put in the unusual position of reporting on one of their own hosts as their lead story Tuesday after the Washington Post disclosed that several women accused him of groping them and walking naked in front of them.

Co-host Norah O'Donnell says it's a time of reckoning for women. She said, "This has to end."

Her co-host, Gayle King, said it's not the man she knows, but said she's on the side of the women who are hurt and damaged.

Watch their statements here:
EMBED More News Videos

Video from CBS News shows co-host reaction to sexual misconduct allegations against Charlie Rose.



Rose is the latest public figure to be felled by sexual misconduct allegations, with PBS halting distribution of his nightly interview show and CBS News suspending him Monday following a Washington Post report with the accusations of eight women. The women, who all worked for Rose or tried to work for him, accused the veteran newsman of groping them, walking naked in front of them and telling one that he dreamed about her swimming nude.

Rose, 75, said in a statement that he was "deeply embarrassed" and apologized for his behavior.

"PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations," the public broadcasting service said in a statement. "We are immediately suspending distribution of 'Charlie Rose.'"


This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY and Eyewitness News for updates.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual harassmentCBSsexual misconductu.s. & worldNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
CBS suspends Rose, PBS halts his show following allegations
Neurologist with patients in NYC, NJ faces sex allegations
Here's why people are talking about #BoycottKeurig
Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true
More sexual misconduct
Top Stories
Vetrano family watches accused killer's confession in tears
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report
Woman drives with massive spider in car for 20 minutes
Unclaimed New Jersey lottery ticket worth $1M to expire
Bus blocks view of implosion in 'epic photobomb'
Cruise nightmare for New Jersey family comes to an end
6 million doses of fentanyl seized in the Bronx, 16 arrested
Worker ID'd after body found in NY cosmetics plant explosion
Show More
Boyfriend of 2 weeks charged in bartender's murder
Atheists sue shelter over Catholic blessing of animals
Iranian national charged in HBO hacking
Police: Trio painted Anti-Semitic statements at high school
AT&T prepares to fight for Time Warner deal
More News
Photos
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos