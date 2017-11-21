NEW YORK --CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct. PBS followed suit soon thereafter, terminating its relationship with Rose.
Rose has been one of three hosts of "CBS This Morning" since 2012 and is also a contributor to "60 Minutes." PBS and Bloomberg also suspended airings of Rose's nightly interview show after the Washington Post published an article Monday about women who said he groped them and walked around naked in front of them.
CBS News President David Rhodes said there is nothing more important than assuring a safe, professional workplace. CBS had already suspended him.
Rose's co-hosts on the morning show, Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell, were sharply critical of their colleague on Tuesday. King said the allegations did not fit the Rose she knew, but that "I'm clearly on the side of the women who have been very hurt and damaged by this."
Rose's morning show co-hosts on CBS were shaken by the sexual misconduct allegations against him, but said they support the women who have come forward to tell their stories.
"CBS This Morning" was put in the unusual position of reporting on one of their own hosts as their lead story Tuesday after the Washington Post disclosed that several women accused him of groping them and walking naked in front of them.
Co-host Norah O'Donnell says it's a time of reckoning for women. She said, "This has to end."
Her co-host, Gayle King, said it's not the man she knows, but said she's on the side of the women who are hurt and damaged.
Rose is the latest public figure to be felled by sexual misconduct allegations, with PBS halting distribution of his nightly interview show and CBS News suspending him Monday following a Washington Post report with the accusations of eight women. The women, who all worked for Rose or tried to work for him, accused the veteran newsman of groping them, walking naked in front of them and telling one that he dreamed about her swimming nude.
Rose, 75, said in a statement that he was "deeply embarrassed" and apologized for his behavior.
"PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations," the public broadcasting service said in a statement. "We are immediately suspending distribution of 'Charlie Rose.'"
