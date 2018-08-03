Central Nyack man accused of raping 11-year-old girl multiple times

Eyewitness News
CLARKSTOWN, New York (WABC) --
A Central Nyack man is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl multiple times.

Hector A. Chacon-Diaz, 31, was arrested Thursday on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2015 and 2018.

Chacon-Diaz was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and his bail was set at $50,000.

He was taken to Rockland County Jail and will make his next court appearance Aug. 6.

