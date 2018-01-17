A Brooklyn man who calls himself "The Charmer from California" was arrested for fighting with Port Authority police officers when he was kicked off a flight at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday night.Delonte Hoskins, 37, of the East New York section, was stopped from boarding a Southwest Airlines Flight 6404 to Denver at Terminal B at about 7 p.m. because he appeared drunk and was acting disorderly.The 6-foot, 3-inch tall, 230-pound Hoskins cursed out the flight attendants and flipped off the Port Authority police, officials said.He then allegedly fought with the officers and flailed his arms to avoid getting handcuffed.Port Authority police wrestled Hoskins to the ground and handcuffed him. He was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, trespassing and obstruction of governmental administration.He was taken to a nearby for a psychiatric evaluation. No officers were injured in the incident.He has two prior arrests, in Queens for attempted assault and harassment and in Brooklyn for drunken driving and speeding.No arrest photo was released.