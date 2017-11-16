VIDEO: Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police

EMBED </>More Videos

Chase suspect takes orders from police as an opportunity to bust a move on the freeway. (KTRK)

By Courtney Fischer
HOUSTON --
A 25-year-old man took police orders as an opportunity to "bust a move" in the middle of the a Texas freeway Thursday morning.

Police initially stopped the man for a traffic violation in the 7400 block of Homestead in northeast Houston. While talking to an officer, police say the man drove off.

Investigators caught up with him, but he refused to pull over.

Authorities ahead of the suspect threw down spike strips. The driver pulled over before hitting them along I-45 at the South Loop.

That's when things got interesting.

The driver refused to get out of the car. Officers used a loudspeaker to shout instructions at him. One officer pointed a gun at him. The suspect appeared to be confused.

He eventually got out and started dancing, but he still did not get on the ground per police orders.
EMBED More News Videos

Chase suspect takes police orders as an opportunity to "bust a move."



"At one point, he backed up like he was going to run from the scene, potentially endangering officers by running across the freeway. At that point, we deployed our K-9 to safely take him into custody," said Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department.

The suspect will be charged with felony evading.

Investigators also said the suspect threw something from the vehicle during the pursuit. They are still working to find what it was.

The driver was evaluated by paramedics after his encounter with the K-9 officer but suffered only minor injuries.

Related Topics:
police chasedanceu.s. & worldk-9
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
High-rise office building evacuated after fire on 23rd floor
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
Leopard mauls several after hiding out in school building
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Does NY State Police body armor leave them vulnerable to AR-15 bullets
Judge declares mistrial in Sen. Bob Menendez corruption case
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
Rental nightmare: The worst landlord in New York
Show More
4 hurt in apparent boiler explosion at house in NJ
Smiles everywhere as dozens of foster children get adopted
'Revenge porn' targeted in new legislation in NYC
Mistrial declared in Norman Seabrook bribery case
Teacher's aide reportedly slapped special education student
More News
Top Video
Will you try this tater tot turkey burger?
Does NY State Police body armor leave them vulnerable to AR-15 bullets
Man opening restaurant robbed of nearly $200K
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video