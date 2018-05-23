Police are trying to track down a man who approached a 10-year-old child at a Westchester County school bus stop.Tarrytown police released a photo of the car the suspect was driving in. It is a late model Honda Civic four-door sedan.The incident happened Tuesday morning near Meadow Street and Millbrook Avenue.Officers say the man pulled up and asked if the child needed a ride to school.When the child said no, he drove off.The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with dark hair and a short goatee.----------