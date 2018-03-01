CHILD DEATH

Child dies after being locked inside car at Florida shopping plaza

A child died Wednesday after being locked inside a car at a shopping plaza, Miami-Dade police said. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Florida --
A child died Wednesday after being locked inside a car at a shopping plaza, Miami-Dade police said.

Authorities said the child was found inside a vehicle parked at a shopping center on Southwest 97th Avenue and Bird Road.

Police said the child died after being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Witnesses told WPLG that the child's mother works nearby at the Forever Young Spa and forgot that her child was in the car.

They said it's unclear how long the child was in the car, but said the child was unresponsive when the mother discovered him or her.

The mother is currently being interviewed by detectives.

No other details were immediately released.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathu.s. & worldFlorida
CHILD DEATH
Bystanders watch as mother throws young daughter off bridge
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from hot car
5-year-old boy writes own obituary before dying of cancer
More child death
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News