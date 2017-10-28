Child in serious condition after struck by car in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A young child, approximately 8 years old is in serious condition after being struck by a car at a Jersey City intersection, police say.

The child was struck at Christopher Columbus Drive and Grove Street and was transported to Jersey City Medical Center. Witnesses say there was a group of kids walking outside, and the 8-year-old rushed across the street when he or she was struck.
The driver stopped, and traffic investigators are currently at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

