Child killed in Asbury Park double shooting

Toni Yates reports on a double shooting in Asbury Park, New Jersey that killed a child and injured an adult.

By
ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A child was killed and an adult injured in a double shooting in Asbury Park, New Jersey, Wednesday, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

The victims, a 10-year-old boy and his 39-year-old mother, were shot around 11 p.m., officials said.

The gunman fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police responded to the scene on the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.

The victims were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where the boy later died. The mother was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the victims were shot inside or outside of the residence.

Acting Superintendent Sacha K. Gray released a statement on behalf of the Asbury Park School District:

Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Any act of violence is always disheartening, particularly when it happens in our community. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the 10-year-old boy who was shot and subsequently died. To ensure that correct information is disseminated, we will refrain from commenting at this time as this is an ongoing police investigation.


(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
