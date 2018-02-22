Child killed in Asbury Park double shooting

A child was killed and an adult injured in a double shooting in Asbury Park, New Jersey, Wednesday, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.The victims, a 10-year-old boy and his 39-year-old mother, were shot around 11 p.m., officials said.The gunman fled the scene. No arrests have been made.Police responded to the scene on the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.The victims were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where the boy later died. The mother was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.Investigators have not confirmed whether the victims were shot inside or outside of the residence.Acting Superintendent Sacha K. Gray released a statement on behalf of the Asbury Park School District:----------