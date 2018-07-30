A father on Long Island was arrested Sunday for allegedly leaving his young child in a sweltering car while he went to work at the mall.The 2-year-old boy was discovered by Nassau County police in the parked car on the second level parking lot by Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City. Police say his father, 26-year-old Kailym Rodriguez, was working a security shift at Macy's.Police were able to rescue the child through an open window and unlocked door. He was said to be sweating profusely and began to cry.He was placed in an air conditioned police car until ambulances arrived.Approximately an hour and a half later, Rodriguez returned to the car after his shift and was placed under arrest.Rodriguez is charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. In court documents, he claims he was only in the mall for a half an hour while looking for his grandmother.The 2-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services.Rodriguez's bail was set at $2,500. He is due back in court on August 1.Macy's released the following statement:----------