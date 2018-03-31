WATER RESCUE

Children rescued after driver's failed off-roading attempt lands pickup truck in New Jersey river

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey officers rescued five people -- including three children -- from a pickup truck stuck in the Ramapo River after an apparent off-roading attempt.

By Eyewitness News
MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey officers rescued five people -- including three children -- from a pickup truck stuck in the Ramapo River after an apparent off-roading attempt.

Mahwah police said the driver of the F-150 truck crossed the river once and was trying to cross back when the water started to rise.

Two adults and three children were stuck inside.

Officers jumped into the river, swam to the truck, and rescued everyone safely.

Authorities said they arrived just in time.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child rescuewater rescueMahwahNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WATER RESCUE
Video: NJ state troopers rescue man stuck in frigid swamp
Woman attacked by sea lion at aquatic park
FDNY paramedic helps rescue man from frigid water
Fisherman rescued after becoming stuck in marsh for 17 hours
More water rescue
Top Stories
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
LIVE: Funeral for Christopher Raguso, serviceman from LI killed in chopper crash
NYPD impersonators shoot man during Queens carjacking
Prisoner who escaped ICE agents at JFK caught in Chicago
New fee for cab, Uber riders included in NY budget
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Thieves who broke into Brooklyn jewelry store chased out by owner
Show More
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after heart surgery
NYPD: Woman arrested after pushing man onto subway tracks
New video released in hit and run that killed man in the Bronx
Obscene? Questions after NJ burlesque show shut down
Hero officer saves 9-year-old girl from choking in school
More News
Top Video
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
More Video