New Jersey officers rescued five people -- including three children -- from a pickup truck stuck in the Ramapo River after an apparent off-roading attempt.Mahwah police said the driver of the F-150 truck crossed the river once and was trying to cross back when the water started to rise.Two adults and three children were stuck inside.Officers jumped into the river, swam to the truck, and rescued everyone safely.Authorities said they arrived just in time.Luckily, no one was hurt.----------