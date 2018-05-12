  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Chili's reports data breach may affect some customers credit card information

Chili's reports data breach may affect some customers credit card information (KTRK)

Chili's restaurants have reported that a data breach may have affected some customers' credit and debit card information.

According to a news release, On May 11, the chain learned that some of their customer's payment information was compromised at a "certain Chili's restaurant."

The company says the data breach was limited between March and April 2018, but they are continuing to assess the incident.

The release stated that they were working with third party forensic experts to conduct an investigation to determine what led to the breach.

The company says they believe that malware was used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers, as well as, cardholder names from their payment systems.

Chili's said customers personal information such as social security numbers, full dates of birth, and federal identification numbers were not compromised.

Out of caution, they say that anyone who used a payment card at a Chili's Restaurant during March and April should contact all three national credit reporting agencies as soon as possible to place a fraud alert on their record.

