Someone put in a lot of work to knock a hole in cinder block wall to steal $5,000 work of cigarettes and e-cigs from Smoke City on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, Long Island. The hole is large enough for a person to squeeze through it."They break (the) wall. They break it with a sledgehammer said, Chaudry Awan, the Store Manager.Police say the sledgehammer was left behind. It was used to burst a through the exterior rear wall of the store early Monday morning. A crowbar and a pair of wire cutters used to shut off the power which disabled the surveillance cameras were also left behind."When they shut down nothing was working, Awan said. The lights, nothing was working."The burglars tried to break open an ATM inside the store, but were unsuccessful.There is a cigar room in the store with thousands of dollars worth of cigars. They were untouched."But they know, somebody's knows. They know how to do everything," said Awan, who believes the suspects are familiar with the store. "You don't know who the person is. Some guy (customer) count money and I don't know who the person is. And he's the one watching me."Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------