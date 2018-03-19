Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall at Florida show

EMBED </>More Videos

Daria Albinger has the latest on the death of a Cirque du Soliel performer during a show in Tampa. (KTRK)

TAMPA, Florida --
A Cirque du Soleil performer died after his hand slipped off the double rings and he fell 20 feet during a performance in Florida, police and the entertainment company said Sunday.

The theatrical company announced on Twitter that Yann Arnaud fell while performing an aerial straps number Saturday night during the show VOLTA in Tampa.

Tampa police said they were investigating the death of Arnaud, 38, though they said in a release that it appears to be accidental. Arnaud died at a hospital early Sunday. He had been a Cirque du Soleil performer for more than 15 years.

Cirque du Soleil canceled its final two Tampa performances Sunday.

"The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy," the entertainment group's President Daniel Lamarre said in a statement. "We are currently gathering more information about this tragic event. We are offering our full and transparent collaboration to the authorities as they look into the circumstances of this accident."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
cirque de soleilcircus performance accidentu.s. & worldperforming artsFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow to start spring
Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with sibling
Parents charged after baby thrown from unstrapped car seat
Mugshots: 15 charged in 'Operation Snowbank' cocaine bust
Police: LI road rage incident ends with 2 people struck by car
Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off
Torture case: Siblings enjoying newfound freedom
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
Show More
Last call: MTA phasing out bar carts on LIRR platforms
Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy
All 6 victims of Miami bridge collapse identified
Police: Naked man dies after jumping in river to evade officers
1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in Bronx hit-and-run
More News
Top Video
Chick-Fil-A cashier returns $3 customer leaves behind
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
President George H.W. Bush waves to crowd at rodeo
Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off
More Video