Federal civil rights prosecutors have recommended charging a New York City police officer in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, thought it remains unclear if that will happen.Prosecutors recently recommended the charges to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, but it's unclear if he will be willing to sign off on a case. The New York Times first reported the development.Garner's videotaped chokehold became a rallying cry for protests over police killings of black men. It shows Officer Daniel Pantaleo taking Garner down and him gasping, "I can't breathe.""Officer Panteleo has consistently denied he ever violated Mr. Garner's civil rights," Pantaleo's attorney Stu London said after the report came out. "This was a simple street encounter, with no violation of anyone's constitutional rights. Politics should never trump the rule of law, and it is always important to remember that anytime there is a loss of life, it is tragedy."The case has been in legal limbo for years, and federal civil rights cases against officers are rare and challenging during any administration.The Rev. Al Sharpton and his National Action Network released a statement saying they are cautiously hopeful about potential charges and calling upon Attorney General Jeff Sessions to follow the recommendations.Patrolmen's Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch also released a statement."The handling of this case has been highly unusual and deeply troubling from the start," he said. "This latest report, if true, is proof that those seeking an indictment still haven't managed to twist the facts and evidence to fit their pre-determined outcome. After more than three years, it is long past time for the Justice Department's leadership to put an end to this fishing expedition, close the case without charges, and let Police Officer Pantaleo move forward."(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------