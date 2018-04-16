Closing arguments set for Upper West Side nanny murder trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Yoselyn Ortega's lawyer has argued she was mentally ill.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
On Monday, closing arguments will be made in the trial of a nanny accused of killing two young children in her care.

Yoselyn Ortega's lawyer has argued she was too mentally ill to understand what she allegedly did back in October of 2012.

However, prosecutors say Ortaga knew exactly what she was doing when she fatally stabbed Lulu Krim, 6, and Leo, 2, in the bathroom of their Upper West Side apartment.

Ortega faces a possible sentence of life behind bars if convicted.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nanny arrestedstabbingtrialUpper West SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dad of 2 slain children testifies tearfully at UWS nanny murder trial
Mother of slain children testifies at murder trial of UWS nanny
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, blustery wind
Bombshell interview with Fmr. FBI Director Comey on Trump
2 women killed in 2-alarm Queens fire
Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Mother of slain children testifies at murder trial of UWS nanny
Trump lawyer Cohen back in court Monday
US to hit Russia with new sanctions for aiding Syria's Assad
Driver claims he was shot in bizarre Jersey City crash
Show More
Police searching for possible stalker after terrifying incident
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Philly arrests goes viral
Actor R. Lee Ermey of 'Full Metal Jacket' dies at 74
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Several hurt after wind-swept fire rips through apartment
More News