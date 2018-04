On Monday, closing arguments will be made in the trial of a nanny accused of killing two young children in her care Yoselyn Ortega's lawyer has argued she was too mentally ill to understand what she allegedly did back in October of 2012.However, prosecutors say Ortaga knew exactly what she was doing when she fatally stabbed Lulu Krim, 6, and Leo, 2, in the bathroom of their Upper West Side apartment.Ortega faces a possible sentence of life behind bars if convicted.----------